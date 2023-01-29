Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Iowa

Current Records: Rutgers 14-6; Iowa 12-8

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 3-9 against the Iowa Hawkeyes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Scarlet Knights and Iowa will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. RU will be strutting in after a win while Iowa will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Penn State Nittany Lions typically have all the answers at home, but last week RU proved too difficult a challenge. RU made easy work of the Nittany Lions and carried off a 65-45 victory. RU got double-digit scores from four players: center Clifford Omoruyi (16), forward Aundre Hyatt (14), guard Paul Mulcahy (12), and guard Caleb McConnell (10). That makes it four consecutive games in which Clifford Omoruyi has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes were close but no cigar this past Thursday as they fell 63-61 to the Michigan State Spartans. A silver lining for Iowa was the play of forward Filip Rebraca, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

RU is expected to lose this next one by 4. If their 14-6 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

RU's victory brought them up to 14-6 while Iowa's defeat pulled them down to 12-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Scarlet Knights rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 57 on average. But the Hawkeyes enter the matchup with 80.7 points per game on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a 4-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Iowa have won nine out of their last 12 games against Rutgers.