Iowa vs. SIUE: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Iowa (home) vs. SIUE (away)

Current Records: Iowa 0-0; SIUE 1-0

Last Season Records: Iowa 22-11; SIUE 10-21

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes will face off against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa was 22-11 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Tennessee Volunteers 83-77. SIUE was 10-21 last season and is coming off of a 61-52 victory against the Quincy.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Iowa was 34th best (top 10%) in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 78.3 on average. But SIUE ranked 57th in college basketball in points allowed per game, closing the season allowing only 81.3 on average (top 2%). We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

The Hawkeyes have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 24-point favorite against the Cougars.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 154

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.