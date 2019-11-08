Iowa vs. SIUE: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Iowa vs. SIU-Edwardsville basketball game
Who's Playing
Iowa (home) vs. SIUE (away)
Current Records: Iowa 0-0; SIUE 1-0
Last Season Records: Iowa 22-11; SIUE 10-21
What to Know
The Iowa Hawkeyes will face off against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa was 22-11 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Tennessee Volunteers 83-77. SIUE was 10-21 last season and is coming off of a 61-52 victory against the Quincy.
Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Iowa was 34th best (top 10%) in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 78.3 on average. But SIUE ranked 57th in college basketball in points allowed per game, closing the season allowing only 81.3 on average (top 2%). We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
The Hawkeyes have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a big 24-point favorite against the Cougars.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 154
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Memphis vs. UIC odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Memphis vs. Illinois-Chicago game 10,000...
-
Top 25 And 1: Auburn faces Davidson
Bob McKillop's Wildcats return the top six scorers from a team that went 14-4 in the A-10 last...
-
Kentucky vs. EKU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Kentucky vs. EKU game 10,000 times.
-
Student chucks ball in half-court shot
Just a bit outside
-
Watch Miami (Ohio) vs. No. 18 DePaul
Watch the matchup between Miami (Ohio) and DePaul
-
Watch No. 15 Texas vs. South Florida
Watch the Longhorns' season opener against the Bulls
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...