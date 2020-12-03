The third-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is 2-0, while Western Illinois is playing its first game of the season. The Hawkeyes are 10-2-2 against the spread in their last 14 games as home favorites. The Leathernecks are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games.

The Hawkeyes are favored by 31.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Western Illinois odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 153. Before making any Western Illinois vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 4-1 on its top-rated picks and returning over $300. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Western Illinois vs. Iowa. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Iowa vs. Western Illinois:

Western Illinois vs. Iowa spread: Hawkeyes -31.5

Western Illinois vs. Iowa over-under: 153 points

Western Illinois vs. Iowa money line: Hawkeyes -25000, Leathernecks +3000

Latest Odds: Leathernecks +31.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Western Illinois

The Leathernecks begin the 2020-21 season with a new coach, as Rob Jeter takes over from Bill Wright, who went 53-115 in six seasons running the Leathernecks that included a 5-21 mark in 2019-20.

Jeter has coached for 25 years, with seven NCAA Tournament appearances. Two of those came during his 11-season tenure as head coach from 2005 to 2016 at Milwaukee, winning two regular-season Horizon League titles and two conference tournament championships.

What you need to know about Iowa

The Hawkeyes are 2-0 to start the season, with a pair of easy victories over North Carolina Central and Southern. Iowa center Luka Garza went off on Southern for 36 first-half points and finished with 41 in the 103-76 victory. Garza is averaging 33.5 points and 9.5 rebounds so far in 2020.

Garza is one of 50 preseason candidates for the 2021 Wooden Award. A finalist for the 2020 award and the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, Garza is shooting a blistering 22-of-25 shooting (88 percentage) so far.

How to make Western Illinois vs. Iowa picks

The model has simulated Western Illinois vs. Iowa 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Western Illinois vs. Iowa? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Iowa vs. Western Illinois spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,600 on its top-rated college basketball spread picks over the past four-plus years , and find out.