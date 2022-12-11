Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Iowa

Current Records: Wisconsin 7-2; Iowa 7-2

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Iowa didn't have too much trouble with the Iowa State Cyclones at home on Thursday as they won 75-56. Iowa's forward Filip Rebraca was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 22 points and 11 boards along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 64-59 win. The top scorers for the Badgers were guard Chucky Hepburn (13 points) and forward Steven Crowl (12 points).

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 7-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawkeyes rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.4 on average. Less enviably, Wisconsin has only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the 14th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iowa have won six out of their last ten games against Wisconsin.