Iowa vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Iowa

Current Records: Wisconsin 12-8; Iowa 14-5

What to Know

Tonight, the #19 Iowa Hawkeyes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 70.26 points per game. Iowa and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Wisconsin likes a good challenge.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hawkeyes beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 85-80 last week. It was another big night for center Luka Garza, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds along with four blocks.

Meanwhile, the contest between Wisconsin and the Purdue Boilermakers last Friday was not particularly close, with the Badgers falling 70-51. One thing holding the Badgers back was the mediocre play of forward Nate Reuvers, who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

The Hawkeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Iowa suffered a grim 65-45 defeat to Wisconsin when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Maybe the Hawkeyes will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.53

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Wisconsin have won three out of their last five games against Iowa.