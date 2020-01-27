Iowa vs. Wisconsin odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 27 predictions from proven computer model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Wisconsin Badgers and the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is 14-5 overall and 9-1 at home, while Wisconsin is 12-8 overall and 3-3 on the road. Iowa has won four consecutive games. Wisconsin has lost two of its past three. The Hawkeyes are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over-under is set at 135. Before entering any Wisconsin vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawkeyes vs. Badgers spread: Hawkeyes -5.5

Hawkeyes vs. Badgers over-under: 135 points

Hawkeyes vs. Badgers money line: Iowa -251, Wisconsin 203

What you need to know about Iowa

The Hawkeyes beat Rutgers 85-80 last week. It was another big night for center Luka Garza, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 13 boards in addition to four blocks. Garza registered his 11th double-double of the season. He came into the game averaging 22.9 points and 10.2 rebounds.

Connor McCaffery converted four free throws in the final 16 seconds to wrap up the victory for the Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes squandered three 9-point leads in the second half and then trailed 77-76 before they surged back to score the next five points of the game. Joe Wieskamp had 18 points. It was the eighth straight home victory for Iowa. .

What you need to know about Wisconsin

Wisconsin lost to Purdue last Friday, 70-51 on the road. The Badgers finished with their second-lowest point total of the season. They were out-rebounded by the Boilermakers, 42 to 16. Wisconsin trailed 33-15 at halftime and Purdue scored 12 of the game's next 14 points after the intermission. The Badgers missed their first eight 3-point field goal attempts and 15 of 22 overall. Micah Potter and D'Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin with 11 points each.

