Iowa vs. Wisconsin odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 27 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Iowa and Wisconsin.
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Wisconsin Badgers and the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is 14-5 overall and 9-1 at home, while Wisconsin is 12-8 overall and 3-3 on the road. Iowa has won four consecutive games. Wisconsin has lost two of its past three. The Hawkeyes are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over-under is set at 135. Before entering any Wisconsin vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Hawkeyes vs. Badgers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Hawkeyes vs. Badgers:
- Hawkeyes vs. Badgers spread: Hawkeyes -5.5
- Hawkeyes vs. Badgers over-under: 135 points
- Hawkeyes vs. Badgers money line: Iowa -251, Wisconsin 203
What you need to know about Iowa
The Hawkeyes beat Rutgers 85-80 last week. It was another big night for center Luka Garza, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 13 boards in addition to four blocks. Garza registered his 11th double-double of the season. He came into the game averaging 22.9 points and 10.2 rebounds.
Connor McCaffery converted four free throws in the final 16 seconds to wrap up the victory for the Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes squandered three 9-point leads in the second half and then trailed 77-76 before they surged back to score the next five points of the game. Joe Wieskamp had 18 points. It was the eighth straight home victory for Iowa. .
What you need to know about Wisconsin
Wisconsin lost to Purdue last Friday, 70-51 on the road. The Badgers finished with their second-lowest point total of the season. They were out-rebounded by the Boilermakers, 42 to 16. Wisconsin trailed 33-15 at halftime and Purdue scored 12 of the game's next 14 points after the intermission. The Badgers missed their first eight 3-point field goal attempts and 15 of 22 overall. Micah Potter and D'Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin with 11 points each.
How to make Iowa vs. Wisconsin picks
The model has simulated Iowa vs. Wisconsin 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Iowa vs. Wisconsin? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Wisconsin vs. Iowa spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
