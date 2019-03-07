Iowa vs. Wisconsin odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll

The Wisconsin Badgers can get one step closer to a double-bye in the 2019 Big Ten Tournament on Thursday when they play host to the Fran McCaffery-less Iowa Hawkeyes on Senior Night. Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6) is in fourth place in the Big Ten standings, a half-game up on Maryland. After dropping consecutive games to conference co-leaders Michigan and Michigan State, the Badgers have won three of four. Meanwhile, Iowa (21-8, 10-8) is in sixth place in the conference, two games behind the Badgers with two games remaining, but the Hawkeyes have lost two straight and will be without coach McCaffery, who will sit out the second game of a two-game suspension. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET from the Kohl Center in Madison. Wisconsin is favored by eight in the latest Iowa vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 140. Before making any Iowa vs. Wisconsin picks of your own, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Iowa vs Wisconsin. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has an against-the-spread pick that cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. Get the pick now only at SportsLine.

The model has considered that Thursday's game will be the final one in the Kohl Center for versatile senior forward Ethan Happ. A National Player of the Year candidate, Happ is averaging 17.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for Wisconsin. He is trying to become just the second player in the country in the past 20 years to average 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Happ also is the only player in the nation this season to have two triple-doubles.

Led by Happ, the Badgers have compiled an impressive array of wins this season, including a 64-54 victory over No. 2 Michigan. Wisconsin also opened Big Ten play with a 72-66 win at Iowa. The Badgers have won three of the past four games between the teams played in Madison.

But just because the Badgers beat the Hawkeyes more than three months ago doesn't mean they'll cover the Wisconsin vs. Iowa spread on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes, who in the absence of McCaffery will be led by assistant coach Kirk Speraw, have already lost by double-digits to teams below them in the standings (90-70 to Ohio State and 86-72 to Rutgers). Overall, Iowa has dropped three of four. During this stretch, the Hawkeyes have been unusually cold from beyond the 3-point line, hitting 29 of 99 shots (29.3 percent). On the season, the team is shooting 36.7 percent from deep.

Defense has been an even bigger issue. Ohio State's 90 points were its most in a Big Ten game this season, while Rutgers' 50.8 percent shooting from the field was its best in a conference game.

So who wins Iowa vs. Wisconsin? And which side of the spread can you bank on in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Iowa vs. Wisconsin spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.