The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) will try to sweep their season series with the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-9, 4-7) when they meet on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin set a school record when it drilled 21 3-pointers in a 116-85 win on Jan. 3 in the first meeting of the season. The Badgers have won seven of their nine games since then, including a 76-64 win over Indiana on Tuesday. Iowa has dropped five of its last six contests, falling to No. 7 Purdue in a 90-81 final in its mid-week game.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Wisconsin is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over/under is 162 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin spread: Wisconsin -5.5

Iowa vs. Wisconsin over/under: 162 points

Iowa vs. Wisconsin money line: Wisconsin: -202, Iowa: +166

Iowa vs. Wisconsin streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa should have plenty of reasons to be motivated for this rematch, as Wisconsin dominated the first meeting. The Hawkeyes were tied with No. 7 Purdue at halftime on Tuesday before ultimately losing by single digits in a competitive contest. They have become a more perimeter-oriented team after leading scorer Owen Freeman was lost for the remainder of the season due to a finger injury.

The Hawkeyes rank fifth in Division I in scoring at 85.5 points per game, and they have won three of their last four home games against Wisconsin. Junior guard Josh Dix scored 27 points on 10 of 16 shooting against Purdue, while senior forward Payton Sandfort added 23 points, six rebounds and five assists. Iowa is 16-4 in its last 20 home games, and it has won nine of its last 10 Saturday home games.

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin set a school record for triples (21) in its first game against Iowa, and the Badgers have not looked back since then. They have won eight of their last 10 conference games, moving into fourth place in the standings. While they have sped up their tempo compared to previous seasons, they have been able to maintain a low turnover rate.

The Badgers raced out to a 26-4 lead against Indiana on Tuesday and led by as many as 23 points in the final five minutes. Missouri transfer John Tonje, who scored 15 points against the Hoosiers, is averaging a career-high 18.5 points per game. Wisconsin has covered the spread in five of its last six games, while Iowa is winless against the spread in its last six outings.

How to make Iowa vs. Wisconsin picks

The model has simulated Wisconsin vs. Iowa 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations.

