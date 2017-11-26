Is Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. hinting at possible return this season?

Five days after undergoing back surgery, the highly regarded freshman makes a cryptic post on Instagram

It's possible that Michael Porter Jr.'s career at Missouri isn't over.

The talented Missouri freshman underwent a microdisectonomy surgery of the L3-L4 spinal discs on Nov. 21, after which Missouri all but ruled him out for the remainder of the season. But Porter Jr. posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story on Sunday by calling Missouri's own statement into question, and hinting at a possible return this season.

I am sure that subtle message will be calmly received by the Mizzou faithful.

Porter Jr. was the No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2017 and, before the season, projected to be a top-three pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. So when he went down and was ruled out for 3-4 months by the school following his back surgery, many believed he would not return, and begin preparing for the draft.

But if this message is any indication, perhaps the uber-talented forward is eyeing a return to the college ranks this season before he makes the leap to the NBA.

