Is Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. hinting at possible return this season?
Five days after undergoing back surgery, the highly regarded freshman makes a cryptic post on Instagram
It's possible that Michael Porter Jr.'s career at Missouri isn't over.
The talented Missouri freshman underwent a microdisectonomy surgery of the L3-L4 spinal discs on Nov. 21, after which Missouri all but ruled him out for the remainder of the season. But Porter Jr. posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story on Sunday by calling Missouri's own statement into question, and hinting at a possible return this season.
I am sure that subtle message will be calmly received by the Mizzou faithful.
Porter Jr. was the No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2017 and, before the season, projected to be a top-three pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. So when he went down and was ruled out for 3-4 months by the school following his back surgery, many believed he would not return, and begin preparing for the draft.
But if this message is any indication, perhaps the uber-talented forward is eyeing a return to the college ranks this season before he makes the leap to the NBA.
-
Sunday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Michigan State-North Carolina and Duke-Florida more interesting than Sunday night's NFL ga...
-
How to watch PK80 finals between UNC-MSU
The reigning national champion Tar Heels face the Spartans in the PK80 Victory bracket fin...
-
How to watch Duke-Florida in the PK80
The Motion bracket title game features the Blue Devils and the Spartans
-
Arizona's worst three-day stretch ever?
Sean Miller's Wildcats are 3-3 and likely to drop out of Monday's AP poll
-
Bama forced to play 5-on-3 after fight
The Crimson Tide's entire bench was tossed after the two teams got in a scuffle
-
Saturday's updated Top 25 (and one)
The Spartans and Tar Heels will meet in the PK80 on Sunday
Add a Comment