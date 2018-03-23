Isaac Haas injury update: NCAA amends rule, may allow Purdue center's elbow brace

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

The NCAA announced Friday that it has amended a rule interpretation that could pave the way for Purdue big man Isaac Haas to play on Friday night when the No. 2 seed Boilermakers meet No. 3 Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.

The rule previously kept Haas out of Purdue's second round game after the NCAA deemed his brace -- which is being worn out of necessity after he suffered a fractured elbow during Purdue's first round game -- was not up to NCAA standards, and game officials in the second round determined it was too hard and unsafe for other players on the floor.

Here's more from the NCAA on the rule amendment:

The NCAA has amended a rule interpretation which permits padding to be used to cover guards, braces or casts on the wrist, forearm and elbow. This interpretation may clear the way for Purdue's Isaac Haas to wear a brace over his fractured right elbow Friday night in the Sweet 16 game against Texas Tech in Boston, but the decision whether he plays remains up to Purdue coach Matt Painter, the medical staff, game officials and Haas.

Haas met with engineers at Purdue, who crafted a new brace that would allow him to play and get approval of game officials for Friday, and was seen sporting it at practice on Thursday.

Isaac Haas wore this brace made by Purdue's school of engineering. USATSI

However, Haas' optimism of playing has been slowed by coach Matt Painter's skittish approach to rolling out his senior who fractured his elbow only a week ago.

"I don't see him playing," Painter said via Land of 10 on Thursday. "Until he can practice and show me he can shoot a right-handed free-throw and get a rebound with two hands. In the last two days he hasn't practiced. So I don't see it."