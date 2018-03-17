Isaac Haas injury update: Purdue center practices with brace after being ruled out

Haas was initially ruled out for the tournament but could return, if the NCAA clears a makeshift brace worn on his fractured elbow

No. 2 seed Purdue got a bit of good news Saturday: The Boilermakers might not be losing Isaac Haas, their starting center, after all.

Purdue advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament by defeating Cal State Fullerton 74-48 Friday, but Haas, a senior, broke his right elbow during the game.

Haas fell on the elbow and suffered the injury midway through the second half battling for a rebound, with the Boilermakers boasting a more than 20 point lead. He remained in the game, however Purdue announced that X-rays after the game revealed a fracture.

Although Purdue initially ruled Haas out for the remainder of the season, CBS Sports' Allie LaForce reported Saturday that the 7-foot-2 center practiced with the team on Saturday afternoon despite the injury. He wore a brace on his fractured elbow, and could play if Purdue -- and the NCAA, which will need to OK the material he would wear with the brace -- clears him.

Haas, a 7-foot-2 center, finished with 9 points and 10 rebounds in the win. He is averaging 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for Purdue this season.

Purdue will play Butler in the second round on Sunday.

