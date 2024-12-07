Who's Playing
N. Kentucky Norse @ IUI Jaguars
Current Records: N. Kentucky 2-6, IUI 5-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
IUI will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the N. Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at The Jungle. The Jaguars know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past three games -- so hopefully the Norse like a good challenge.
Last Wednesday, IUI earned an 84-75 victory over Green Bay.
IUI smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.
Meanwhile, N. Kentucky came up short against Akron on Tuesday and fell 86-73.
Trey Robinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 11 for 15 en route to 30 points plus five rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.
The win got IUI back to even at 5-5. As for N. Kentucky, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-6.
Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: IUI has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N. Kentucky, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4. Given IUI's sizable advantage in that area, N. Kentucky will need to find a way to close that gap.
IUI ended up a good deal behind N. Kentucky when the teams last played back in February, losing 80-64. Will IUI have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
N. Kentucky is a big 8-point favorite against IUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is 140.5 points.
Series History
N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUI.
- Feb 25, 2024 - N. Kentucky 80 vs. IUI 64
- Dec 02, 2023 - N. Kentucky 71 vs. IUI 55
- Feb 12, 2023 - N. Kentucky 86 vs. IUI 47
- Dec 31, 2022 - N. Kentucky 55 vs. IUI 42
- Jan 22, 2022 - N. Kentucky 60 vs. IUI 41
- Jan 16, 2021 - IUI 65 vs. N. Kentucky 63
- Jan 15, 2021 - IUI 74 vs. N. Kentucky 69
- Feb 14, 2020 - N. Kentucky 84 vs. IUI 70
- Jan 12, 2020 - N. Kentucky 96 vs. IUI 71
- Feb 01, 2019 - IUI 83 vs. N. Kentucky 77