What to Know

IUI will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the N. Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at The Jungle. The Jaguars know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past three games -- so hopefully the Norse like a good challenge.

Last Wednesday, IUI earned an 84-75 victory over Green Bay.

IUI smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky came up short against Akron on Tuesday and fell 86-73.

Trey Robinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 11 for 15 en route to 30 points plus five rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

The win got IUI back to even at 5-5. As for N. Kentucky, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-6.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: IUI has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N. Kentucky, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4. Given IUI's sizable advantage in that area, N. Kentucky will need to find a way to close that gap.

IUI ended up a good deal behind N. Kentucky when the teams last played back in February, losing 80-64. Will IUI have more luck at home instead of on the road?

N. Kentucky is a big 8-point favorite against IUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUI.