Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: Clev. State 9-5, IUPUI 5-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Clev. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Clev. State Vikings and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Clev. State proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 75-67 victory over the Golden Grizzlies.

Even though IUPUI has not done well against Detroit recently (they were 2-7 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Jaguars came out on top against the Titans by a score of 67-55. The win made it back-to-back wins for IUPUI.

The Vikings' win was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.0 points per game. As for the Jaguars, their victory bumped their record up to 5-9.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Clev. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging only 30.3 rebounds per game. Given Clev. State's sizeable advantage in that area, IUPUI will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Clev. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Clev. State is a big 11-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Clev. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.