Defiance Yellow Jackets @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: Defiance 0-2, IUPUI 3-9

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Defiance Yellow Jackets will head out on the road to face off against the IUPUI Jaguars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Defiance's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. There's no need to mince words: the Yellow Jackets lost to the Bobcats, and the Yellow Jackets lost bad. The score wound up at 108-28. Defiance was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 60-19.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Defiance struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Ohio posted 31 assists.

Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 73-67 to the Lions. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 139.5 point over/under.

The Yellow Jackets bumped their record down to 0-2 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Jaguars, their loss dropped their record down to 3-9.