Elon Phoenix @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: Elon 1-2, IUPUI 2-1

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rock Hill Sports & Events Center -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill Sports & Events Center -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

For the first time this season, Elon are expected to come out on top. They will face off against the IUPUI Jaguars at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rock Hill Sports & Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, the Phoenix lost to the Fighting Hawks on the road by a decisive 85-68 margin. The over/under was set at 153 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 22 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact IUPUI found out the hard way on Tuesday. They were dealt a punishing 96-57 loss at the hands of the Sycamores. IUPUI was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-21.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jlynn Counter, who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

The Phoenix now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Jaguars, their loss dropped their record down to 2-1.

Elon is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Elon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like IUPUI struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

IUPUI is a 3-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jaguars, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

