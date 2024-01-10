Who's Playing
Green Bay Phoenix @ IUPUI Jaguars
Current Records: Green Bay 9-8, IUPUI 5-12
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, IUPUI is heading back home. The IUPUI Jaguars and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
On Sunday, the Jaguars came up short against the Penguins and fell 75-65. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for IUPUI in their matchups with Youngstown State: they've now lost six in a row.
Meanwhile, Green Bay unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 79-73 to the Golden Grizzlies.
The Jaguars bumped their record down to 5-12 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.2 points per game. As for the Phoenix, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.
IUPUI strolled past Green Bay in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a score of 68-53. Does IUPUI have another victory up their sleeve, or will Green Bay turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
IUPUI and Green Bay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 04, 2023 - IUPUI 68 vs. Green Bay 53
- Dec 05, 2022 - Green Bay 68 vs. IUPUI 61
- Feb 26, 2022 - Green Bay 67 vs. IUPUI 41
- Jan 13, 2022 - Green Bay 69 vs. IUPUI 54
- Feb 06, 2021 - Green Bay 79 vs. IUPUI 72
- Feb 05, 2021 - IUPUI 80 vs. Green Bay 71
- Feb 06, 2020 - Green Bay 91 vs. IUPUI 85
- Jan 05, 2020 - IUPUI 93 vs. Green Bay 78
- Feb 24, 2019 - IUPUI 79 vs. Green Bay 68
- Jan 17, 2019 - IUPUI 76 vs. Green Bay 70