Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: Green Bay 9-8, IUPUI 5-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, IUPUI is heading back home. The IUPUI Jaguars and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Sunday, the Jaguars came up short against the Penguins and fell 75-65. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for IUPUI in their matchups with Youngstown State: they've now lost six in a row.

Meanwhile, Green Bay unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 79-73 to the Golden Grizzlies.

The Jaguars bumped their record down to 5-12 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.2 points per game. As for the Phoenix, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.

IUPUI strolled past Green Bay in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a score of 68-53. Does IUPUI have another victory up their sleeve, or will Green Bay turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

IUPUI and Green Bay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.