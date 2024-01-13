Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: Oakland 10-8, IUPUI 5-13

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

What to Know

Oakland has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Oakland might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oakland ultimately got the result they hoped for. They walked away with a 70-65 victory over the Norse.

Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 68-58 to the Phoenix. That's two games in a row now that IUPUI has lost by exactly ten points.

The Golden Grizzlies pushed their record up to 10-8 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.0 points per game. As for the Jaguars, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season.

Oakland didn't have too much breathing room in their match against IUPUI in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 85-81 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Oakland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.