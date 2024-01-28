Halftime Report

Wright State and IUPUI have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Wright State has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead IUPUI 43-30.

If Wright State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-10 in no time. On the other hand, IUPUI will have to make due with a 6-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: Wright State 11-10, IUPUI 6-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Wright State is 10-0 against IUPUI since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Wright State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Wright State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They came out on top against the Vikings by a score of 107-99. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.9% worse than the opposition, a fact IUPUI found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Penguins, falling 78-50. IUPUI has struggled against Youngstown State recently, as their match on Thursday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The Raiders now have a winning record of 11-10. As for the Jaguars, their loss was their fifth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 6-16.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: Wright State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've only made 26.3% of their threes per game this season. Given Wright State's sizeable advantage in that area, IUPUI will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Wright State against IUPUI in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 as the team secured a 103-74 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wright State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Wright State is a big 15-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

Series History

Wright State has won all of the games they've played against IUPUI in the last 5 years.