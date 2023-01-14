Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ IUPUI
Current Records: Cleveland State 9-8; IUPUI 3-15
What to Know
The IUPUI Jaguars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cleveland State Vikings and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 10 of 2019. The Jaguars and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at noon ET Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Cleveland State should still be riding high after a victory, while IUPUI will be looking to right the ship.
The game between IUPUI and the PFW Mastodons on Thursday was not particularly close, with IUPUI falling 70-55.
Meanwhile, the Vikings didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Green Bay Phoenix on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 82-77 win.
IUPUI is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Jaguars were pulverized by Cleveland State 83-45 when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe IUPUI will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Cleveland State have won seven out of their last nine games against IUPUI.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Cleveland State 83 vs. IUPUI 45
- Jan 02, 2021 - Cleveland State 59 vs. IUPUI 49
- Jan 01, 2021 - Cleveland State 65 vs. IUPUI 62
- Jan 30, 2020 - Cleveland State 72 vs. IUPUI 62
- Dec 30, 2019 - Cleveland State 82 vs. IUPUI 80
- Feb 16, 2019 - Cleveland State 89 vs. IUPUI 86
- Jan 10, 2019 - IUPUI 90 vs. Cleveland State 74
- Feb 08, 2018 - IUPUI 78 vs. Cleveland State 73
- Jan 18, 2018 - Cleveland State 70 vs. IUPUI 67