Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ IUPUI

Current Records: Cleveland State 9-8; IUPUI 3-15

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cleveland State Vikings and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 10 of 2019. The Jaguars and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at noon ET Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Cleveland State should still be riding high after a victory, while IUPUI will be looking to right the ship.

The game between IUPUI and the PFW Mastodons on Thursday was not particularly close, with IUPUI falling 70-55.

Meanwhile, the Vikings didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Green Bay Phoenix on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 82-77 win.

IUPUI is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Jaguars were pulverized by Cleveland State 83-45 when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe IUPUI will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Cleveland State have won seven out of their last nine games against IUPUI.