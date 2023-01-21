Who's Playing

Detroit @ IUPUI

Current Records: Detroit 7-12; IUPUI 3-17

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars haven't won a matchup against the Detroit Titans since Jan. 26 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Jaguars will play host again and welcome Detroit to Indiana Farmers Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. Detroit will be strutting in after a victory while IUPUI will be stumbling in from a defeat.

IUPUI was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 83-77 to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Detroit had enough points to win and then some against the Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday, taking their game 87-75.

IUPUI have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Jaguars, who are 9-9 against the spread.

IUPUI is now 3-17 while Detroit sits at 7-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: IUPUI is stumbling into the contest with the 353rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.9 on average. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 11th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a big 13-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit have won five out of their last seven games against IUPUI.