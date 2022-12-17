Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ IUPUI

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 2-9; IUPUI 2-8

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the IUPUI Jaguars at noon ET on Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. IUPUI will be strutting in after a win while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a loss.

EIU was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 79-75 to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

Meanwhile, IUPUI took their contest against the Spalding Golden Eagles on Monday by a conclusive 75-53 score.

EIU is now 2-9 while IUPUI sits at 2-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are stumbling into the game with the 357th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.6 on average. The Jaguars have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 357th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

IUPUI and Eastern Illinois both have one win in their last two games.