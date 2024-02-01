A year after finishing tied for last in the Horizon League standings with the IUPUI Jaguars at 2-18 and 3-29 overall, the Green Bay Phoenix find themselves on top of the league when they meet IUPUI in a key matchup at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis., on Thursday. The Jaguars (6-17, 2-10 Horizon), who have lost three in a row and eight of nine, are coming off an 83-76 loss to Wright State on Sunday. The Phoenix (14-9, 9-3 Horizon), who have won two in a row and nine of 11, defeated Detroit Mercy 78-64 on Saturday. Green Bay defeated IUPUI 68-58 on Jan. 10 at Indianapolis.

Tip-off is set for noon ET. The Phoenix are 12.5-point favorites in the latest IUPUI vs. Green Bay odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 134.5.

IUPUI vs. Green Bay spread: Green Bay -12.5

IUPUI vs. Green Bay over/under: 134.5 points

IUPUI vs. Green Bay money line: IUPUI +625, Green Bay -964

IUPUI: The Jaguars have hit the money line in 3 of their last 13 away games (+3.85 units)

GB: The Phoenix have hit the money line in 13 of their last 27 games (+22.10 units)

Why Green Bay can cover

Junior guard Noah Reynolds, who played the last two seasons at Wyoming, continues to lead the offense. In 23 games, all starts, Reynolds is averaging 19.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in 33.4 minutes of action. He has reached double-digit scoring in 19 games, including five with 30 or more, including three of the last five. In the win over Detroit Mercy on Saturday, he finished with 34 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Sophomore guard Foster Wonders has been playing an increased role of late and just missed his first double-double of the year on Saturday with nine points and nine rebounds. He scored a season-high 19 points and grabbed three rebounds in a 69-59 win over Oakland last Thursday. He had 17 points in pivotal minutes against Wright State on Jan. 18. For the season, he is averaging 8.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in 21 games, including two starts. See which team to pick here.

Why IUPUI can cover

Junior guard Jlynn Counter has been on a roll of late, scoring 10 or more points in each of his last seven games, including a season-high-tying 23-point effort in an 80-63 loss to Robert Morris on Jan. 20. He had 19 points, three assists, and three rebounds in Sunday's loss to Wright State. In the last meeting with Green Bay on Jan. 10 at Indianapolis, he had 13 points, four assists, and three boards. For the season, he is averaging 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.8 minutes of action.

Also helping power the Jaguars is senior guard Bryce Monroe, who has started 21 of 22 games for IUPUI in 2023-24. He has reached double-digit scoring 14 times on the year, including a season-high 20 points three times, the last coming in a 101-65 loss at Minnesota on Dec. 12. He also scored 20 points at Wright State on Nov. 29, and at Valparaiso on Nov. 10. See which team to pick here.

