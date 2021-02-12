The Illinois-Chicago (UIC) Flames visit the Indiana-Purdue Indianapolis (IUPUI) Jaguars for a Friday afternoon matchup, the first of a two-game Horizon League set. The Jaguars (5-8) have gone 4-4 in their last eight games, dropping a 79-72 decision to Wisconsin-Green Bay on Saturday after winning the first game 80-71. The Flames (8-9) have lost five straight, getting blown out by a combined 45 points in a two-game series with conference title contender Wright State. IUPUI relies heavily on its starters for scoring, while UIC gets more than 40 percent from its bench.

UIC vs. IUPUI: Flames -2

UIC vs. IUPUI over-under: 143.5

UIC: G Maurice Commander is averaging more than 13 points over his past seven games.

IUPUI: G Marcus Burk is hitting almost 49 percent (24-for-49) from 3-point range over the past eight games.

Why IUPUI can cover



IUPUI is 5-2 against the spread this season with four or more days of rest, and the Jaguars have the leadership to succeed. Leading scorer Marcus Burk was a second-team all-conference performer last season and ranks third in the conference at 20 points per game. Jaylen Minnett scores 16 per game, and he and Burk combine for three of the team's 6.6 steals per contest. Elyjah Goss averages 9.1 points and leads the league in rebounds at 10.8.

Those three have accounted for 64 percent of IUPUI's scoring this season and 73 percent over the last five games. Burk is a strong outside shooter, hitting 38.1 percent from 3-point range, and Minnett hits 30 percent on a team-high 93 attempts but can heat up any time. Minnett has made or assisted on 50 percent of IUPUI's field goals over the last three games. The Jaguars have almost four fewer turnovers over the last three games than their season average of 13.

Why UIC can cover

UIC is 3-3 against the spread as a road underdog this season, and the Flames have eight players who average at least 7.5 points. Guard Teyvion Kirk is the star of the show, posting team highs in points (15), rebounds (seven) and assists (5.7). Braelen Bridges is making a difference, averaging 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while making more than 62 percent of his shots. The 6-foot-10 freshman joins Michael Diggins and Rob Howard in a formidable frontcourt.

Diggins and Howard combine for 20.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, and both shoot better than 31 percent from 3-point range. The Flames hit 34.2 percent as a team from outside, led by Maurice Commander at 39.1 and Howard at 38.1. Commander also does a little of everything, scoring 10.6 points and contributing to a strong perimeter defense that limits opposing outside shooters to just a 27.7 conversion rate, which ranks eighth in the nation.

