IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 14 predictions from proven model

The Northern Kentucky Norse and the IUPUI Jaguars are set to square off in a Horizon League matchup at 7 p.m. ET Friday at BB&T Arena. The Norse are 18-7 overall and 10-2 at home, while IUPUI is 6-20 overall and 3-10 on the road. Northern Kentucky has won four consecutive games and nine of 10. IUPUI has lost four straight games and eight of nine.

Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI spread: Northern Kentucky -15.5

Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI over-under: 146 points

Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI money line: Northern Kentucky -1870, IUPUI +942

What you need to know about Northern Kentucky

NKU had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Titans on Saturday, taking their matchup 84-65. Jalen Tate scored 24 points and Tyler Sharpe added 17. With a 50-45 lead, NKU went on a 13-0 run and were up by double digits the rest of the game.

What you need to know about IUPUI

IUPUI lost an overtime heartbreaker to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on Saturday. IUPUI was just a bucket short of a victory and fell 80-79. Wisconsin-Milwaukee hit the game-winning basket with seven seconds left in OT. Jaylen Minnett had 26 points and Marcus Burk added 17.

