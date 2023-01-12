Who's Playing

PFW @ IUPUI

Current Records: PFW 11-6; IUPUI 3-14

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the PFW Mastodons will be on the road. The Mastodons and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. PFW won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 15.5-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread favored PFW on Saturday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers by a score of 74-70.

Meanwhile, IUPUI came up short against the Robert Morris Colonials on Monday, falling 77-70.

This next contest looks promising for PFW, who are favored by a full 15.5 points. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 7-8 all in all.

PFW didn't have too much trouble with the Jaguars at home when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they won 72-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Mastodons since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mastodons are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

IUPUI have won four out of their last seven games against PFW.