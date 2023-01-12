Who's Playing
PFW @ IUPUI
Current Records: PFW 11-6; IUPUI 3-14
What to Know
The IUPUI Jaguars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Jaguars and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
IUPUI came up short against the Robert Morris Colonials on Monday, falling 77-70.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored PFW this past Saturday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for the Mastodons as they fell 74-70 to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.
IUPUI ended up a good deal behind PFW when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 72-57. Maybe IUPUI will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
IUPUI have won four out of their last seven games against PFW.
- Feb 10, 2022 - PFW 72 vs. IUPUI 57
- Dec 14, 2019 - IUPUI 74 vs. PFW 65
- Dec 18, 2018 - PFW 87 vs. IUPUI 77
- Feb 23, 2017 - IUPUI 83 vs. PFW 82
- Jan 25, 2017 - PFW 103 vs. IUPUI 73
- Feb 27, 2016 - IUPUI 80 vs. PFW 77
- Jan 23, 2016 - IUPUI 84 vs. PFW 82