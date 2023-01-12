Who's Playing

PFW @ IUPUI

Current Records: PFW 11-6; IUPUI 3-14

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Jaguars and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

IUPUI came up short against the Robert Morris Colonials on Monday, falling 77-70.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored PFW this past Saturday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for the Mastodons as they fell 74-70 to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.

IUPUI ended up a good deal behind PFW when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 72-57. Maybe IUPUI will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

IUPUI have won four out of their last seven games against PFW.