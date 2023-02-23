Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ IUPUI

Current Records: Robert Morris 15-15; IUPUI 4-25

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Jaguars and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Robert Morris should still be riding high after a win, while IUPUI will be looking to regain their footing.

IUPUI received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 81-68 to the Detroit Titans.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris didn't have too much trouble with the Youngstown State Penguins at home on Tuesday as they won 83-64.

IUPUI came up short against the Colonials in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 77-70. Maybe the Jaguars will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Robert Morris have won two out of their last three games against IUPUI.