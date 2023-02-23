Who's Playing
Robert Morris @ IUPUI
Current Records: Robert Morris 15-15; IUPUI 4-25
What to Know
The IUPUI Jaguars will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Jaguars and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Robert Morris should still be riding high after a win, while IUPUI will be looking to regain their footing.
IUPUI received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 81-68 to the Detroit Titans.
Meanwhile, Robert Morris didn't have too much trouble with the Youngstown State Penguins at home on Tuesday as they won 83-64.
IUPUI came up short against the Colonials in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 77-70. Maybe the Jaguars will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Robert Morris have won two out of their last three games against IUPUI.
- Jan 09, 2023 - Robert Morris 77 vs. IUPUI 70
- Feb 17, 2022 - IUPUI 66 vs. Robert Morris 56
- Feb 05, 2022 - Robert Morris 66 vs. IUPUI 49