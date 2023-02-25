Who's Playing
Youngstown State @ IUPUI
Current Records: Youngstown State 22-8; IUPUI 5-25
What to Know
The IUPUI Jaguars are 1-10 against the Youngstown State Penguins since January of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. IUPUI and Youngstown State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at IUPUI Gymnasium. The Jaguars are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
IUPUI didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Robert Morris Colonials on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 81-75 victory.
Meanwhile, Youngstown State received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 83-64 to Robert Morris.
IUPUI's win brought them up to 5-25 while the Penguins' defeat pulled them down to 22-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Jaguars are eighth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.5 on average. Youngstown State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 83.1 points per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium -- Indianapolis, Indiana
Series History
Youngstown State have won ten out of their last 11 games against IUPUI.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Youngstown State 105 vs. IUPUI 74
- Feb 19, 2022 - Youngstown State 74 vs. IUPUI 61
- Feb 03, 2022 - Youngstown State 61 vs. IUPUI 55
- Feb 20, 2021 - Youngstown State 77 vs. IUPUI 70
- Feb 19, 2021 - IUPUI 72 vs. Youngstown State 70
- Feb 01, 2020 - Youngstown State 91 vs. IUPUI 76
- Dec 28, 2019 - Youngstown State 83 vs. IUPUI 73
- Feb 14, 2019 - Youngstown State 75 vs. IUPUI 73
- Jan 12, 2019 - Youngstown State 82 vs. IUPUI 76
- Feb 10, 2018 - Youngstown State 84 vs. IUPUI 80
- Jan 20, 2018 - Youngstown State 85 vs. IUPUI 62