Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ IUPUI

Current Records: Youngstown State 22-8; IUPUI 5-25

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars are 1-10 against the Youngstown State Penguins since January of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. IUPUI and Youngstown State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at IUPUI Gymnasium. The Jaguars are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

IUPUI didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Robert Morris Colonials on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 81-75 victory.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 83-64 to Robert Morris.

IUPUI's win brought them up to 5-25 while the Penguins' defeat pulled them down to 22-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Jaguars are eighth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.5 on average. Youngstown State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 83.1 points per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: IUPUI Gymnasium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI Gymnasium -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Youngstown State have won ten out of their last 11 games against IUPUI.