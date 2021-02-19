The IUPUI Jaguars and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to square off on Friday in a Horizon League matchup at 5 p.m. ET at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Youngstown State is 13-10 overall and 6-4 at home, while the Jaguars are 7-8 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Jaguars are 4-1 against the spread in their last five Friday games. The Penguins, meanwhile, are 8-3-1 against the spread in their last 12 home games.

The Penguins are favored by six-points in the latest Youngstown State vs. IUPUI odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 151.5.

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI spread: Youngstown State -6

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI over-under: 151.5 points

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI money line: Youngstown State -260, IUPUI +210

What you need to know about Youngstown State



The Penguins sidestepped the PFW Mastodons on Saturday, earning a 72-70 win. Naz Bohannon led the way with 22 points and five assists. Bohannon leads Youngstown State in scoring with 16.4 points per game, with Michael Akuchie recording 8.3 rebounds and Shemar Rathan-Mayes dishing 3.6 assists per outing.

Youngstown State enters Friday's matchup on a five-game winning streak. The Penguins have also had success against IUPUI, winning five of their last six meetings against the Jaguars at home.

What you need to know about IUPUI

The Jaguars beat the Illinois-Chicago Flames 88-81 on Saturday for their second straight victory. Marcus Burk scored a game-high 34 points in the win. Burk leads IUPUI with 22 points per game, while Elyjah Goss grabs 10.9 rebounds and Mike DePersia dishes 4.2 assists per outing.

IUPUI is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games. The Jaguars, however, are 0-6 ATS in their last six games against Youngstown State. Despite struggling against the Penguins, IUPUI has covered the spread in four of its last six games against an opponent from the Horizon conference.

How to make IUPUI vs. Youngstown State picks

