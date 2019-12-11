J.J. Culver, brother of Timberwolves' rookie Jarrett Culver, scores 100 points for NAIA Wayland Baptist
Culver becomes just the second NAIA player ever to score 100 points in a game
J.J. Culver of NAIA school Wayland Baptist, the older brother of former Texas Tech star and current Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Jarrett Culver, scored a whopping 100 points in a 124-60 win Tuesday over SW Adventist, becoming just the second NAIA player ever to score hundred points in a game. The last time an NAIA player to achieve such a gaudy scoring night came in 1954, when Clarence "Bevo" Francis of Rio Grande (Ohio) scored 113 against Hillsdale. That same year at the NCAA level, Furman's Frank Selvy scored 100 points against Newberry College.
Culver did his damage taking 62 total shots on the night. He went 34-of-62, and also made 12 of his 33 3-point attempts. From the free-throw line, he went 20-of-27. The rest of Wayland Baptist went a combined 8-of-15 on the night, with the team's second-leading scorer failing to reach double figures.
After such an iconic performance, Culver posed Wilt Chamberlain style with a blank piece of paper holding all three numbers he managed in the win:
While Culver isn't the same caliber player as his younger brother, who was a lottery pick in 2019, he was the Player of the Year last season in the Sooner Athletic Conference -- the same year younger brother Jarrett won Big 12 Player of the Year honors.
