Michigan guard Jace Howard, the son of former Wolverines coach Juwan Howard, has entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Howard appeared in five games this season for first-year coach Dusty May and last played in a 112-64 win over Western Kentucky on December 29.

Howard, a former three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle, committed to Michigan shortly after his father accepted the job with his alma mater. Juwan was fired last year after going 8-24 in his final season with the program.

It's another notable last name to depart the Wolverines. Justin Pippen, the son of NBA Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame player Scottie Pippen, entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Pippen played sparingly on the year and averaged 1.6 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 12 appearances. Howard averaged 0.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in 4.0 minutes per game this season.

Howard has played in 70 games in his college career and has averaged 1.4 points and 0.9 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game. His best season came during the 2022-23 campaign when he appeared in 30 games. Howard will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next and final college stop.