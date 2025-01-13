Who's Playing
Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Jackson State Tigers
Current Records: Alabama A&M 6-10, Jackson State 2-13
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Athletics & Assembly Center -- Jackson, Mississippi
- Ticket Cost: $38.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Williams Athletics & Assembly Center. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Alabama A&M is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 148.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 62-52 to Alcorn State on Saturday.
Jackson State hasn't had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They walked away with a 77-70 win over Alabama State on Saturday.
Alabama A&M's defeat dropped their record down to 6-10. As for Jackson State, their victory bumped their record up to 2-13.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Alabama A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. It's a different story for Jackson State, though, as they've been averaging only 62.9. The only thing between Alabama A&M and another offensive beatdown is Jackson State. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Alabama A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.
Odds
Jackson State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 10.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 141.5 points.
Series History
Jackson State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Jackson State 75 vs. Alabama A&M 67
- Jan 09, 2023 - Jackson State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 64
- Jan 10, 2022 - Alabama A&M 60 vs. Jackson State 58
- Mar 04, 2021 - Jackson State 50 vs. Alabama A&M 35
- Mar 07, 2020 - Jackson State 54 vs. Alabama A&M 51
- Jan 06, 2020 - Alabama A&M 66 vs. Jackson State 57
- Mar 07, 2019 - Jackson State 66 vs. Alabama A&M 47
- Jan 05, 2019 - Jackson State 54 vs. Alabama A&M 51
- Mar 03, 2018 - Alabama A&M 66 vs. Jackson State 59
- Jan 03, 2018 - Jackson State 59 vs. Alabama A&M 56