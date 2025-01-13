Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Jackson State Tigers

Current Records: Alabama A&M 6-10, Jackson State 2-13

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Williams Athletics & Assembly Center. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Alabama A&M is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 148.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 62-52 to Alcorn State on Saturday.

Jackson State hasn't had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They walked away with a 77-70 win over Alabama State on Saturday.

Alabama A&M's defeat dropped their record down to 6-10. As for Jackson State, their victory bumped their record up to 2-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Alabama A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. It's a different story for Jackson State, though, as they've been averaging only 62.9. The only thing between Alabama A&M and another offensive beatdown is Jackson State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Alabama A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Jackson State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Jackson State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.