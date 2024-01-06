Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, Jackson State looks much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 44-39, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Jackson State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Jackson State Tigers

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-12, Jackson State 4-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After 13 games on the road, Jackson State is heading back home. The Jackson State Tigers and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Friday, the Tigers came up short against the Wildcats and fell 74-63.

Despite their loss, Jackson State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ken Evans, who scored 23 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in December of 2023 after their 11th straight loss. They fell to the Colonials 79-75. Alcorn State found out winning isn't easy when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent.

Jalen Hawkins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Stephen Byard, who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds.

Even though they lost, Alcorn State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Tigers' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-9. As for the Braves, their loss dropped their record down to 1-12.

While both teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. As for their next game, Jackson State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be Alcorn State's 12th straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 4-7 against the spread).

Jackson State lost to Alcorn State at home by a decisive 75-60 margin when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can Jackson State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Jackson State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Jackson State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alcorn State.