Who's Playing
Alcorn State Braves @ Jackson State Tigers
Current Records: Alcorn State 1-12, Jackson State 4-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi
What to Know
After 13 games on the road, Jackson State is heading back home. The Jackson State Tigers and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Last Friday, the Tigers came up short against the Wildcats and fell 74-63.
Despite their loss, Jackson State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ken Evans, who scored 23 points, was perhaps the best of all.
Meanwhile, Alcorn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their 11th straight loss. They fell to the Colonials 79-75. Alcorn State found out winning isn't easy when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent.
Jalen Hawkins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Stephen Byard, who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds.
Even though they lost, Alcorn State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
The Tigers' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-9. As for the Braves, their loss dropped their record down to 1-12.
Things could have been worse for Jackson State, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 75-60 loss to Alcorn State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Can Jackson State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Jackson State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alcorn State.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Alcorn State 75 vs. Jackson State 60
- Jan 02, 2023 - Jackson State 67 vs. Alcorn State 66
- Feb 19, 2022 - Alcorn State 61 vs. Jackson State 60
- Jan 05, 2022 - Alcorn State 65 vs. Jackson State 50
- Feb 06, 2021 - Jackson State 74 vs. Alcorn State 66
- Mar 10, 2020 - Jackson State 69 vs. Alcorn State 52
- Feb 08, 2020 - Jackson State 86 vs. Alcorn State 57
- Jan 11, 2020 - Jackson State 76 vs. Alcorn State 65
- Feb 09, 2019 - Alcorn State 66 vs. Jackson State 52
- Jan 12, 2019 - Jackson State 59 vs. Alcorn State 52