Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Jackson State Tigers

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 13-16, Jackson State 13-16

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Athletics & Assembly Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Arkansas Pine Bluff has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Williams Athletics & Assembly Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Golden Lions earned a 78-69 win over the Delta Devils.

Meanwhile, the Tigers were able to grind out a solid win over the Panthers on Monday, taking the game 79-74.

The Golden Lions' victory bumped their record up to 13-16. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to an identical 13-16.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against Jackson State when the teams last played back in February, falling 76-63. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Jackson State has won all of the games they've played against Arkansas Pine Bluff in the last 4 years.