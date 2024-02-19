Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Jackson State Tigers

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 12-13, Jackson State 11-14

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 19, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, February 19, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Athletics & Assembly Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Athletics & Assembly Center -- Jackson, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Jackson State Tigers and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 19th at Williams Athletics & Assembly Center. Jackson State is coming into the match hot, having won their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.6% better than the opposition, a fact Jackson State proved on Saturday. They blew past the Rattlers 77-55. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Jackson State has managed all season.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. lost a heartbreaker to the Braves when they met back in February of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The Wildcats took a 69-54 bruising from the Braves. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bethune-Cook. in their matchups with the Braves: they've now lost four in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Bethune-Cook. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 11-14. As for the Wildcats, they now have a losing record at 12-13.

As for their game on Monday, Jackson State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-6 against the spread).

Jackson State came up short against the Wildcats in their previous meeting back in January, falling 82-71. Will Jackson State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Jackson State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Jackson State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Bethune-Cook..