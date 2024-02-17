Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Jackson State Tigers

Current Records: Florida A&M 4-18, Jackson State 10-14

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Jackson State is heading back home. They and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Athletics & Assembly Center. Florida A&M took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Jackson State, who comes in off a win.

On Monday, the Tigers beat the Golden Lions 76-63. That 13 point margin sets a new team best for Jackson State this season.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 61-58. That's two games in a row now that Florida A&M has lost by exactly three points.

The Tigers' victory bumped their record up to 10-14. As for the Rattlers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 15 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-18 record this season.

Jackson State couldn't quite finish off the Rattlers in their previous matchup back in January and fell 88-86. Will Jackson State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Jackson State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Florida A&M.

  • Jan 29, 2024 - Florida A&M 88 vs. Jackson State 86
  • Feb 11, 2023 - Jackson State 69 vs. Florida A&M 58
  • Jan 23, 2023 - Jackson State 59 vs. Florida A&M 58
  • Feb 12, 2022 - Jackson State 60 vs. Florida A&M 56
  • Jan 24, 2022 - Florida A&M 67 vs. Jackson State 64