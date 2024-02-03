Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Jackson State Tigers

Current Records: Grambling 8-12, Jackson State 8-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Jackson State and Grambling are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prudential Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Jackson State pushed their score all the way to 86 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Rattlers by a score of 88-86. Jackson State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Grambling's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They received a tough blow as they fell 86-70 to the Golden Lions.

The Tigers have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-12 record this season. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 8-12.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Jackson State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Grambling, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8 rebounds per game. Given Jackson State's sizeable advantage in that area, Grambling will need to find a way to close that gap.

Jackson State came up short against Grambling in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 78-69. Can Jackson State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Jackson State and Grambling both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.