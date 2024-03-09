Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Jackson State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Jackson State is up 30-28 over Miss Valley State.

If Jackson State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-16 in no time. On the other hand, Miss Valley State will have to make due with a 1-30 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Jackson State Tigers

Current Records: Miss Valley State 1-29, Jackson State 14-16

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Jackson State. They and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Athletics & Assembly Center. The timing is sure in Jackson State's favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while Miss Valley State has not had much luck on the away from home, with 24 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Jackson State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They came out on top against the Golden Lions by a score of 89-84. That's two games straight that Jackson State has won by exactly five points.

Jackson State can attribute much of their success to Ken Evans Jr., who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points and 1 assist. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Evans Jr. has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Jordan O'Neal, who scored eight points along with nine rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Delta Devils couldn't handle the Braves on Thursday and fell 74-67.

Miss Valley State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Danny Washington, who scored 17 points along with five assists and two steals. Washington is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Rayquan Brown was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds.

Miss Valley State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-6) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a massive bump to their 14-16 record this season. As for the Delta Devils, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-29.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Jackson State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 29.6 rebounds per game. Given Jackson State's sizable advantage in that area, Miss Valley State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Jackson State was able to grind out a solid win over Miss Valley State in their previous matchup back in February, winning 77-69. Will Jackson State repeat their success, or does Miss Valley State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Jackson State is a big 17-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Jackson State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.