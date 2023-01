Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Jackson State

Current Records: Alabama State 4-11; Jackson State 2-12

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Jackson State and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Tigers escaped with a win on Monday against the Alcorn State Braves by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Alabama State proved too difficult a challenge. The Hornets took down Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80-66.

The wins brought Jackson State up to 2-12 and Alabama State to 4-11. Jackson State is 0-1 after wins this year, Alabama State 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jackson State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Alabama State.