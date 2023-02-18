Who's Playing
Alcorn State @ Jackson State
Current Records: Alcorn State 14-11; Jackson State 9-17
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Jackson State Tigers are heading back home. The Tigers and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Williams Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Jackson State made easy work of the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Monday and carried off a 91-64 victory.
Meanwhile, Alcorn State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Florida A&M Rattlers on Monday, sneaking past 67-64.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Jackson State is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Jackson State is now 9-17 while Alcorn State sits at 14-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the 23rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Braves have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 349th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi
Odds
The Tigers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Jackson State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Alcorn State.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Jackson State 67 vs. Alcorn State 66
- Feb 19, 2022 - Alcorn State 61 vs. Jackson State 60
- Jan 05, 2022 - Alcorn State 65 vs. Jackson State 50
- Feb 06, 2021 - Jackson State 74 vs. Alcorn State 66
- Mar 10, 2020 - Jackson State 69 vs. Alcorn State 52
- Feb 08, 2020 - Jackson State 86 vs. Alcorn State 57
- Jan 11, 2020 - Jackson State 76 vs. Alcorn State 65
- Feb 09, 2019 - Alcorn State 66 vs. Jackson State 52
- Jan 12, 2019 - Jackson State 59 vs. Alcorn State 52
- Feb 03, 2018 - Jackson State 60 vs. Alcorn State 57
- Jan 06, 2018 - Jackson State 60 vs. Alcorn State 55
- Feb 04, 2017 - Alcorn State 69 vs. Jackson State 58
- Jan 11, 2017 - Alcorn State 63 vs. Jackson State 50
- Feb 06, 2016 - Alcorn State 72 vs. Jackson State 64
- Jan 09, 2016 - Jackson State 80 vs. Alcorn State 71