Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Jackson State

Current Records: Alcorn State 14-11; Jackson State 9-17

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Jackson State Tigers are heading back home. The Tigers and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Williams Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Jackson State made easy work of the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Monday and carried off a 91-64 victory.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Florida A&M Rattlers on Monday, sneaking past 67-64.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Jackson State is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Jackson State is now 9-17 while Alcorn State sits at 14-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the 23rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Braves have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 349th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jackson State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Alcorn State.