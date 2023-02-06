Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Jackson State

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-13; Jackson State 6-17

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers are 14-1 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Tigers and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Williams Center. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Jackson State entered their game against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Jackson State fell just short of Mississippi Valley State by a score of 82-78. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Jackson State was far and away the favorite.

Speaking of close games: the Golden Lions were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 70-67 to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Tigers are now 6-17 while Arkansas-Pine Bluff sits at 10-13. Jackson State is 3-13 after losses this season, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6-6.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jackson State have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.