Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Jackson State

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 6-12; Jackson State 4-14

What to Know

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Bethune-Cookman and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Williams Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wildcats winning the first 55-50 at home and Jackson State taking the second 71-51.

Bethune-Cookman was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 77-71 to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Jackson State lost a heartbreaker to the Texas Southern Tigers when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. It was close but no cigar for Jackson State as they fell 84-82 to Texas Southern.

Bethune-Cookman is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Bethune-Cookman's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The losses put Bethune-Cookman at 6-12 and Jackson State at 4-14. Bethune-Cookman is 5-6 after losses this year, Jackson State 2-11.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman both have one win in their last two games.