Who's Playing

Grambling @ Jackson State

Current Records: Grambling 7-12; Jackson State 4-14

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers won both of their matches against the Grambling Tigers last season (75-61 and 63-59) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Jackson State and Grambling will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Mitchell Center. Grambling will be strutting in after a win while Jackson State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Jackson State was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 67-64 to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Meanwhile, Grambling didn't have too much trouble with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at home on Monday as they won 76-65.

Jackson State is now 4-14 while Grambling sits at 7-12. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Jackson State is stumbling into the game with the 355th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 57.9 on average. Gramblings have had an even harder time: they are 28th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jackson State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Grambling.