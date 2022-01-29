Who's Playing
Grambling @ Jackson State
Current Records: Grambling 7-12; Jackson State 4-14
What to Know
The Jackson State Tigers won both of their matches against the Grambling Tigers last season (75-61 and 63-59) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Jackson State and Grambling will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Mitchell Center. Grambling will be strutting in after a win while Jackson State will be stumbling in from a loss.
Jackson State was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 67-64 to the Florida A&M Rattlers.
Meanwhile, Grambling didn't have too much trouble with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at home on Monday as they won 76-65.
Jackson State is now 4-14 while Grambling sits at 7-12. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Jackson State is stumbling into the game with the 355th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 57.9 on average. Gramblings have had an even harder time: they are 28th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Jackson State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Grambling.
- Feb 22, 2021 - Jackson State 63 vs. Grambling 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - Jackson State 75 vs. Grambling 61
- Feb 22, 2020 - Grambling 63 vs. Jackson State 61
- Jan 25, 2020 - Jackson State 71 vs. Grambling 53
- Feb 23, 2019 - Jackson State 71 vs. Grambling 60
- Jan 26, 2019 - Jackson State 65 vs. Grambling 63
- Feb 17, 2018 - Grambling 71 vs. Jackson State 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Grambling 72 vs. Jackson State 45
- Feb 18, 2017 - Grambling 62 vs. Jackson State 59
- Jan 21, 2017 - Grambling 72 vs. Jackson State 57
- Feb 20, 2016 - Jackson State 61 vs. Grambling 58
- Jan 23, 2016 - Jackson State 60 vs. Grambling 45