Who's Playing
Mississippi Valley State @ Jackson State
Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-21; Jackson State 6-16
What to Know
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 3-12 against the Jackson State Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Delta Devils and Jackson State will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Williams Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Mississippi Valley State received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 88-72 to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.
Meanwhile, the matchup between the Tigers and the Southern Jaguars on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Jackson State falling 73-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Mississippi Valley State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The losses put Mississippi Valley State at 2-21 and Jackson State at 6-16. The Delta Devils are 2-18 after losses this year, Jackson State 3-12.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 10-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Jackson State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Mississippi Valley State.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Jackson State 76 vs. Mississippi Valley State 69
- Feb 05, 2022 - Jackson State 69 vs. Mississippi Valley State 65
- Feb 27, 2021 - Jackson State 68 vs. Mississippi Valley State 54
- Jan 30, 2021 - Jackson State 106 vs. Mississippi Valley State 56
- Feb 29, 2020 - Jackson State 87 vs. Mississippi Valley State 70
- Feb 01, 2020 - Jackson State 85 vs. Mississippi Valley State 65
- Mar 02, 2019 - Mississippi Valley State 60 vs. Jackson State 57
- Feb 02, 2019 - Jackson State 61 vs. Mississippi Valley State 57
- Feb 24, 2018 - Jackson State 60 vs. Mississippi Valley State 59
- Jan 27, 2018 - Mississippi Valley State 72 vs. Jackson State 67
- Feb 25, 2017 - Mississippi Valley State 71 vs. Jackson State 67
- Jan 28, 2017 - Jackson State 83 vs. Mississippi Valley State 68
- Mar 11, 2016 - Jackson State 74 vs. Mississippi Valley State 68
- Feb 27, 2016 - Jackson State 60 vs. Mississippi Valley State 49
- Jan 30, 2016 - Jackson State 77 vs. Mississippi Valley State 62