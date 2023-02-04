Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Jackson State

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-21; Jackson State 6-16

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 3-12 against the Jackson State Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Delta Devils and Jackson State will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Williams Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Mississippi Valley State received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 88-72 to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Tigers and the Southern Jaguars on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Jackson State falling 73-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Mississippi Valley State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Mississippi Valley State at 2-21 and Jackson State at 6-16. The Delta Devils are 2-18 after losses this year, Jackson State 3-12.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jackson State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Mississippi Valley State.