Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M odds: 2020 College basketball picks, Feb. 17 predictions from proven model

The Prairie View A&M Panthers and the Jackson State Tigers are set to square off in a SWAC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Monday at William Nicks Center. The Panthers are 13-11 overall and 8-0 at home, while Jackson State is 10-15 overall and 4-12 on the road. Jackson State had a five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday.

Prairie View A&M has won three in a row and seven of its past eight games. The Panthers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State odds, while the over-under is set at 132.5.

Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State spread: Prairie View A&M -8.5

Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State over-under: 132.5 points

Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State money line: Prairie View A&M -397, Jackson State 298

What you need to know about Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M beat the Grambling Tigers 75-69 this past Saturday. Gerard Andrus had 21 points. He hit 11 of 12 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds. Devonte Patterson had 20 points and 17 rebounds.

The Panthers won the most recent meeting between these teams, 74-60 on January 20.

What you need to know about Jackson State

Jackson State fell 77-74 to the Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday. A Roland Griffin layup with 38 seconds to play pulled JSU within a point but Grambling made two free throws to seal the defeat for the Panthers with nine seconds remaining. Griffin had 21 points and six assists. Tristan Jarrett added 16.

How to make Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M picks

