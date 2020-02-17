Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M odds: 2020 College basketball picks, Feb. 17 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Jackson State and Prairie View A&M.
The Prairie View A&M Panthers and the Jackson State Tigers are set to square off in a SWAC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Monday at William Nicks Center. The Panthers are 13-11 overall and 8-0 at home, while Jackson State is 10-15 overall and 4-12 on the road. Jackson State had a five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday.
Prairie View A&M has won three in a row and seven of its past eight games. The Panthers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State odds, while the over-under is set at 132.5. Before entering any Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M:
- Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State spread: Prairie View A&M -8.5
- Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State over-under: 132.5 points
- Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State money line: Prairie View A&M -397, Jackson State 298
What you need to know about Prairie View A&M
Prairie View A&M beat the Grambling Tigers 75-69 this past Saturday. Gerard Andrus had 21 points. He hit 11 of 12 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds. Devonte Patterson had 20 points and 17 rebounds.
The Panthers won the most recent meeting between these teams, 74-60 on January 20.
What you need to know about Jackson State
Jackson State fell 77-74 to the Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday. A Roland Griffin layup with 38 seconds to play pulled JSU within a point but Grambling made two free throws to seal the defeat for the Panthers with nine seconds remaining. Griffin had 21 points and six assists. Tristan Jarrett added 16.
How to make Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
