Jackson State vs. Southern odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 13 predictions from proven model

The Southern Jaguars will take on the Jackson State Tigers at 4 p.m. ET on Monday at the F.G. Clark Center to get the Monday college basketball schedule underway. Southern is 3-13 overall and 2-1 at home, while Jackson State is 5-11 overall and 2-10 on the road. Jackson State has lost three of its past five games. Southern has lost nine consecutive games and has not won since Nov. 26. The Jaguars are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Southern vs. Jackson State odds, while the over-under is set at 133.

The Jaguars were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 61-56 to Grambling. Brendon Brooks led Southern with 14 points and Ahsante Shivers added 12. Southern has failed to reach 60 points in consecutive games. The Jaguars have not scored 70 points since late November.

Meanwhile, Jackson State strolled past Alcorn State with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 76-65. Roland Griffin led the way for the Tigers with 27 points and 12 rebounds. He made nine of 10 free throw attempts and added six assists. Venjie Wallis chipped in with 13 points and three blocked shots.

Tristan Jarrett finished with 12 points. He leads the Tigers in scoring at 19.5 points per game.

Southern has been holding opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.2, which is 22nd in college basketball. But Jackson State is even better, holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.1, which is eighth in college basketball.

