Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Jackson State

Current Records: Texas Southern 11-17; Jackson State 9-18

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers are 12-3 against the Jackson State Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Texas Southern and Jackson State will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Williams Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Texas Southern didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Monday, but they still walked away with a 64-59 win.

Meanwhile, Jackson State received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 75-60 to the Alcorn State Braves.

Texas Southern's victory brought them up to 11-17 while Jackson State's loss pulled them down to 9-18. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Texas Southern has only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 49th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Jackson State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 13th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Jackson State.