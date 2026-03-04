The 2026 Atlantic Sun Tournament gets underway on Wednesday, and the first tip comes between the No. 8 seed Bellarmine Knights and the No. 9 seed Jacksonville Dolphins. The winner advances to take on top-seeded Central Arkansas in the quarterfinals on Friday. Both teams went 7-11 in conference play and were part of a four-team logjam in seventh place in the ASUN standings. Bellarmine won and covered when theses teams met on Jan. 22 of this year.

Tipoff from UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., is set for noon ET. The Knights are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5. Before making any Jacksonville vs. Bellarmine picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 23-17 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Jacksonville vs. Bellarmine:

Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville spread: Bellarmine -1.5 Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville over/under: 147.5 points Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville money line: Bellarmine -123, Jacksonville +103 Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville picks: See picks at SportsLine Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (147.5 points). Four of the past six Bellarmine games have cleared the total, and the Knights are coming off an offensive explosion as they dropped 111 points on Austin Peay in the regular-season finale. Jacksonville, meanwhile, scored at least 84 points in three of its past four games, so these are teams that have shown the ability to light up the scoreboard.

Their matchup in January yielded 147 combined points and surpassed that over/under (139.5) with some room to spare. This time around, the model is projecting 157 points as the Over hits 76% of the time.

How to make Jacksonville vs. Bellarmine picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.