Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: Austin Peay 10-12, Jacksonville 10-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Austin Peay Governors and the Jacksonville Dolphins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at Swisher Gym. Austin Peay is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Governors couldn't handle the Eagles and fell 73-67.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 69-63 to the Knights. Jacksonville has struggled against the Knights recently, as their match on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Jacksonville struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Bellarmine posted 18 assists.

The Governors' defeat dropped their record down to 10-12. As for the Dolphins, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-11 record this season.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Austin Peay haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.1 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Jacksonville, though, as they've been averaging 14.5 turnovers per game. Given Austin Peay's sizable advantage in that area, the Dolphins will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Austin Peay is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Austin Peay is a slight 2-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Governors as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.